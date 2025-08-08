Eda Ezrin and Aida Mamat return home after police statements

KOTA BHARU: Police confirmed that dikir barat singer Wan Norshaheeda Azlin Wan, known as Eda Ezrin, and Nur Aida Mamat, 33, finished giving statements at Rantau Panjang Police Station in Pasir Mas last night.

Bukit Aman Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department director Datuk Hussein Omar Khan stated both were allowed to return to their families.

Regarding four others still in Thailand, he said they may return today if their passports are reactivated.

The four individuals are Eridieka Mohd Noor, 33, Zuhaira Nasrin, Eda’s husband Mohd Affendi Ahmad, 35, and Mohamad Alif Deraman, 33.

Eda and Nur Aida arrived at the police station around 8 pm and left by 11.15 pm after completing the statement process.

Both women were picked up by family members, with Nur Aida leaving in a Honda HR-V at 11.30 pm.

Eda departed in a Honda City Hatchback about 10 minutes later.

Earlier reports stated the Narathiwat Prison Court in Thailand released Eda, her husband, and four others at 11 am local time yesterday.

Prosecutors failed to produce witnesses and evidence to appeal a prior decision.

All six were detained on Nov 1 last year for allegedly possessing 6,059 yaba pills.

The court rejected the prosecution’s sixth request to extend the appeal deadline on Wednesday.

Eda and Nur Aida were brought out of Sungai Golok, Narathiwat, in a Thai immigration van around 7 pm after completing documentation. - Bernama