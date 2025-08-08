Container truck crash causes 7km jam on PLUS near Menora Tunnel

IPOH: A container truck accident at KM 256.7 on the northbound North-South Expressway (PLUS) caused a seven-kilometre traffic jam near Menora Tunnel and Kuala Kangsar exit.

PLUS Traffic confirmed all lanes were blocked as of 2.16 pm, with contraflow traffic activated from KM 257.3 to KM 256.2.

Northbound vehicles were diverted at Ipoh South Toll Plaza, with a U-turn arrangement at Menora Tunnel.

Congestion spread to both directions, worsening travel conditions for motorists.

The incident was first reported at 12.12 pm, leaving traffic at a standstill for hours.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department assistant director Sabarodzi Nor Ahmad said the accident involved a detergent-loaded trailer that skidded and blocked the road at 12.06 pm.

A 39-year-old male passenger suffered serious injuries and was rescued by passersby before being handed to Health Ministry personnel.

“The rescue operation used the Systematic Approach to Rescue Entrapped Victims (SAVER) system,” Sabarodzi said.

After PLUS cleared the trailer, firefighters removed debris to reopen the road.

Operations were under control by 1 pm and fully completed by 1.44 pm. - Bernama