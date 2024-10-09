Ministry division secretary on remand for alleged misappropriation of funds

KUALA LUMPUR: Two public servants including a Division Secretary of a ministry with the title of Datuk were on remand for alleged misappropriation of government funds amounting to RM400,000.

A source from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said the senior officer, in his 50s, would be on remand for four days until Friday (Sep 13), while the remand order against the other public servant, in his 30s, is until tomorrow.

The remand orders were issued by Magistrate Irza Zulaikha Rohanuddin at the Putrajaya Magistrate’s Court today.

“The MACC also arrested another male suspect in his 40s, also a civil servant, but he has been released on MACC bail,“ he said when contacted.

According to the source, the senior officer, who is responsible for regulating one of the government’s statutory bodies, was arrested late yesterday.

The other two, who are his special officer and a driver, were arrested at the MACC Putrajaya Office after giving their statements.

MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the arrest and said the case is investigated under Section 23 of the MACC Act.