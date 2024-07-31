Missing 14-year-old boy returns home - Johor police chief

TANGKAK: A 14-year-old boy, Muhammad Effzaldanish Mohd Effendy, who was reported missing last Sunday, returned home today, safe and sound, said Johor police chief CP M Kumar.

He said the teenager’s family reported the matter to the police around 11.30 am, adding that the Muar district police headquarters is conducting a thorough investigation into the disappearance.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the boy did not suffer serious injuries, advising the public to wait for the results of the investigation and the official statement from the police.

“The family reported that the boy returned home on his own. When questioned, he said he was in the nearby area throughout the time he was reported missing,” he told reporters after the launch of the Taman Angkat Amanita 2024 programme at Dewan Putra Padang Lerek here today.

On the increasing number of child disappearances, Kumar advised parents to keep an eye on their children, adding that parents must monitor their children’s movement, including their travel to and from school and social interactions.

The boy did not return home in Jalan Kerayong, Rumah Rakyat 1 Pagoh, on Sunday after school at Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan Sultan Alauddin Riayat Shah 1, Pagoh, which is 200 metres from his house.

On the Taman Angkat Amanita 2024 programme, he said Johor police aim to designate 10 residential areas in the state as the force’s adopted neighbourhoods under the crime prevention initiative.

In addition to Taman Tangkak Jaya in Tangkak, the police force has adopted Taman Nusantara in Gelang Patah, Perumahan Flat Larkin, Taman Yayasan Buloh Kasap, Taman Wawasan in Mersing and Taman Sierra Perdana, he said, adding that four more housing areas will be included in the initiative.

“We also aim to include at least one residential area in each of the districts in the state selected based on the population size and density, while simultaneously enhancing crime prevention awareness,” he added.