Missing e-hailing driver found safe in Klang

KUALA LUMPUR: The e-hailing driver reported missing since July 12 has been safely found in Pandamaran, Klang, near here, today.

Ampang Jaya police chief ACP Mohd Azam Ismail said 33-year-old Syahrul Asyraf Dahlan was found by a police team from the district Criminal Investigation Division at 5.40 pm by the roadside in a safe condition.

“Based on our initial talks, we found that he did not inform his family of his whereabouts because he was stressed due to a critical financial problem. His family has been informed that he has been safely found,” he said in a statement today.

Yesterday, Mohd Azam was reported to have said that police received a missing person report involving the man at about 4.17 pm on Sunday (July 14).

He said the man was last in contact with his family in Melaka via a phone call on July 12.