Missing form two student found safe

SEREMBAN: A Form Two male student, who was reported missing from a school in Sikamat since noon yesterday, was found at a barber shop in Taman Widuri Senawang here last night.

Seremban district police chief ACP Mohamad Hatta Che Din said the student, identified as Qayzikri Hazimi, 14, was found safe and in good health on the same day.

“The student had been hiding in a surau in a nearby area before being found by a close family member at a barber shop in the Senawang area,“ he said in a statement here today.

“The student and his family were called to the Criminal Investigation Office of the Seremban district police headquarters (IPD) to have their statements recorded. Thank you for the public’s cooperation in this case. “

The media previously reported that the student had left school, dressed in sports attire.

The school had searched the school grounds and also the hostel but failed to find the boy. The cause of the student’s disappearance is still under investigation.