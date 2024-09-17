MITRA to open applications for PPSMI 2025 grants on Oct 15

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysian Indian Transformation Unit (MITRA) will open applications for the Socioeconomic Development Grant Programme for the Malaysian Indian community (PPSMI) 2025, from Oct 15 to Nov 14.

MITRA Special Task Force Committee chairman P. Prabakaran called on stakeholders and non-governmental organisations (NGOs) to seize this opportunity and apply for the grant.

He said that MITRA’s commitment to implementing various programmes, aimed at enhancing the socioeconomic conditions of the Indian community, with a particular focus on the B40 group.

He noted that out of the RM100 million allocated by the government this year to MITRA, RM95.4 million has been utilised for various programmes designed to improve the socioeconomic status of the Indian community, with the remaining RM4.6 million allocated for additional community upliftment initiatives.

“MITRA’s primary challenge is inadequate funding. Each year, RM60 million is allocated for the welfare of the Indian community. Implementing comprehensive transformation programmes, especially for the B40 (low-income) group, is challenging due to limited resources,” he said.

He said this to reporters following an engagement session on the PPSMI with Indian elected representatives.

He elaborated on the importance of managing the RM100 million government allocation for the Indian community, which includes 700,000 individuals from the B40 group, with meticulous care.

MITRA is also requesting additional funds to enhance employment opportunities, through initiatives like the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme, and to elevate the quality of life for the Indian community, particularly its youth.

Last month, Prabakaran requested an increase in the allocation for the Indian community, to RM300 million in Budget 2025, up from the current RM100 million.

He assured that MITRA will manage the fund distribution process with transparency and adherence to principles of good governance.

Additionally, the Higher Education Institutions’ Early Admission Assistance 4.0 for the academic year 2024/2025 will be open for applications, from tomorrow at 12 noon until Oct 17 at 5 pm. All Year 1 and 2 Diploma and Bachelor students, including those with disabilities, from B40 families, are encouraged to apply for the aid.