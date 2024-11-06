MKS Instruments to build factory in Penang

KUALA LUMPUR: MKS Instruments Inc (MKS), a global technology solutions provider, will build a facility in Penang to support wafer fabrication equipment production in the region and globally.

The company plans to construct the new facility in three phases, with groundbreaking expected to commence in early 2025.

In a joint statement with the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (MIDA) and InvestPenang, MKS president and chief executive officer (CEO) John T.C. Lee said with close proximity to their customers and suppliers and robust technology infrastructure, Penang is home to a strong semiconductor ecosystem.

“Expanding our business in Malaysia is an important milestone for our company as we seek to continue to enhance our capabilities as a leader across a broad array of semiconductor manufacturing applications,” he said.

Meanwhile, Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow said with its well-developed industrial ecosystem, the state has the capacities and capabilities to support the needs of industrial players in next-generation technologies and growth strategies.

“MKS Instruments unlocks opportunities in semiconductor manufacturing, which creates more high-value job opportunities for the local workforce, aligning with Penang’s ambition to move up the global semiconductor value chain,“ he said.

MIDA’s CEO Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim Sikh Abdul Majid said that the company’s decision to build a new facility in Malaysia underscores the nation’s growing reputation as a premier destination for advanced technology investments.

“This new facility highlights Malaysia’s attractiveness as a strategic hub for innovation and manufacturing, reflecting the company’s confidence in our highly skilled workforce and favourable business environment,” he added.

Sikh Shamsul Ibrahim said the company’s activities in the semiconductor market will significantly enhance manufacturing processes in Malaysia, aligning with the New Industrial Master Plan (NIMP) 2030.