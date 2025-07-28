Oscar Piastri turns disappointment into Belgian GP victory

OSCAR PIASTRI transformed his personal frustration into a triumphant performance at the Belgian Grand Prix, securing his sixth win of the season. The 24-year-old Australian, disappointed after losing to McLaren teammate Lando Norris in qualifying, executed a decisive overtake on the opening lap following a rolling start on a damp track.

Piastri maintained his lead after switching from intermediate to slick tyres, expertly managing his medium compounds to fend off Norris, who opted for hard tyres in the closing stages. “I knew lap one was going to be probably my best chance of winning the race,“ Piastri said. “I got a good exit out of Turn One and then lifted a little as I dipped through Eau Rouge and it was enough.”

The victory extended Piastri’s championship lead to 16 points over Norris, who acknowledged his rival’s superior drive. “He had a better start and he deserved it today,“ Norris admitted. “It’s should-a, would-a, could-a... Oscar deserved it.”

Piastri also reflected on the strategic tyre choice, noting that medium compounds provided a safety net against potential safety car interruptions. “For me, medium was the safest tyre to be on at that point,“ he said.

The win marked McLaren’s first Belgian GP triumph since Jenson Button’s 2012 victory - AFP