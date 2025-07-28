Lionesses make history with Euro 2025 win as King Charles hails triumph

KING CHARLES III led the tributes as England’s Lionesses made history by winning the Women’s Euro 2025 title in a thrilling final against Spain. Sarina Wiegman’s team triumphed 3-1 in a penalty shootout after a tense 1-1 draw, with Chloe Kelly scoring the decisive spot-kick.

Alessia Russo’s second-half equaliser cancelled out Mariona Caldentey’s early opener for Spain, setting the stage for a dramatic finish. Goalkeeper Hannah Hampton made two crucial saves in the shootout before Kelly sealed the victory, sparking jubilant celebrations across England.

Prince William and Princess Charlotte joined the celebrations in Basel, with the royal family posting a joint statement on social media: “What a game! Lionesses, you are the champions of Europe and we couldn’t be prouder.”

King Charles praised the team’s resilience, urging them to aim for World Cup glory in 2027. “For more years than I care to remember, England fans have sung ‘football’s coming home’. Today, you made those words ring true,“ he said.

Prime Minister Keir Starmer hailed the Lionesses as “history makers,“ while fans across England erupted in joy. Tower Bridge was lit in red and white, and pubs nationwide overflowed with supporters.

The Football Association announced a victory parade in London, with an open-top bus procession along the Mall and a ceremony near Buckingham Palace. FA chief Mark Bullingham said, “Our Lionesses have made history, and the nation shares our pride.”-AFP