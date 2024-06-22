MMEA widens search for missing fishermen in Tanjung Segenting

BATU PAHAT: The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) has widened its search operation to 63 nautical miles as of noon today, for the four fishermen still missing after their boat capsized off Tanjung Segenting yesterday.

Batu Pahat MMEA director, maritime commander Mohd Haniff Mohd Yunus, stated that yesterday’s operation covered 23 nautical miles.

He said today’s search and rescue operation also includes two air assets from the Royal Malaysia Police and the Malaysian Fire and Rescue Department.

“For the air sector, the search area covers 75 nautical miles... but there are still no clues of their whereabouts. However, looking at the sea conditions and weather, we believe they are still within the country’s waters,“ he told Bernama at the search and rescue headquarters in the Batu Pahat Maritime Zone.

Mohd Haniff added that the agency will consider the possibility of seeking assistance from neighbouring countries if necessary.

“The rescue teams have also deployed two assets along the coastline for this operation,“ he said.

Earlier, four fishermen aged between 43 and 63 were reported missing after their boat capsized approximately 6.8 nautical miles southwest of Tanjung Segenting around 6 am yesterday.