No link between Cheras, Brickfields shootings so far: Police

PETALING JAYA: Police believe last week’s fatal shooting incidents in Cheras and Brickfields are unrelated, based on early investigations.

Cheras district police chief assistant commissioner Aidil Bolhassan confirmed that no arrests have been made so far in the Cheras shooting case, which took place outside a shopping mall along Jalan Loke Yew.

“So far, there is no indication that the shooting incident in Cheras is related to the one in Brickfields.

“The suspect involved in the Cheras case has yet to be identified,” he told New Straits Times.

Police are currently hunting down several masked individuals believed to be behind the daylight ambush that left two men from Sibu dead in front of the shopping complex.

Statements from 19 individuals have been recorded by the police so far to aid the probe.

While investigations are still ongoing, preliminary findings suggest that both shootings could involve elements of organised crime.

Gun violence remains a rare occurrence in Malaysia, which enforces strict firearm laws and tight gun ownership regulations.

The first incident occurred on June 13, when three men aged between 30 and 50 were dining at a restaurant in Brickfields.

Two assailants on a motorcycle opened fire at close range, killing one and injuring two others.

Four days later, the second shooting happened in Cheras, where two men were gunned down while walking towards their car at the lobby of the mall..