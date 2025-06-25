Prosecution seeks court order to restrain Tun Daim’s widow from handling assets in Jersey

KUALA LUMPUR: The prosecution today filed an ex-parte application in the High Court here seeking to restrain Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid, the widow of the late Tun Daim Zainuddin, or her associates, from dealing with offshore assets amounting to USD157.5 million (approximately RM667 million) and GBP85 million located in Jersey, a British Crown dependency.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Maziah Mohaide filed the application before High Court Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin under Section 53 of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activity Act 2001 (AMLATFPUAA 2001).

Maziah said the application was based on investigations under Section 113 of the Income Tax Act and Section 4(1) of AMLATFPUAA.

The prosecutor alleged that the assets were acquired by Na’imah or individuals linked to her in Malaysia and were not declared to the Inland Revenue Board (IRB).

This was the third application by the prosecution, following earlier efforts involving assets located in the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Meanwhile, Na’imah’s counsel, Syed Afiq Syed Albakri, applied to intervene in the proceedings and requested that the cause papers be served on her.

The court then allowed the lawyer’s application to file an intervener application and fixed Aug 22 to hear the intervener application, which will take precedence before the court hears the prosecution’s bid.

On May 22, MACC Chief Commissioner Tan Sri Azam Baki disclosed that eight investigation papers had been opened based on new information from external agencies regarding assets owned by Tun Daim, his family and proxies.

Azam said the latest information indicated that the assets were not declared during the MACC’s 2023 investigation.