MNO selection for second 5G network to be done by year-end - Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: The process of selecting the mobile network operator (MNO) for the transition to the 5G dual wholesale network (DWN) model is expected to be completed by the end of this year, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said all the conditions of the share subscription agreement (SSA) have been fulfilled by all the MNOs, and the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) is looking forward to starting the selection process, which is the second stage towards the decision on who will develop the next 5G network.

“They (MCMC) were not been given a time frame for the process but I hope it could start moving before the end of this year,” he told reporters at the launch of TNG Digital Sdn Bhd’s gold investment product, e-Mas, today.

Meanwhile, on the e-Mas launch, TNG Digital aims to achieve 500,000 subscribers for the gold investment product by the end of this year.

Its chief executive officer Alan Ni said the expectation was due to the positive early response from 40,000 subscribers who started investing during the product’s pre-launch last week.

“We are very encouraged by the early response we received from our customers.

“So, I think we are pretty confident this will become the biggest gold investment of all in Malaysia in terms of users,” he said in a press conference.

E-Mas, powered by CIMB Bank Bhd as the liquidity provider, complements TNG Wallet’s existing investment offerings.

With an accessible entry point into gold investment, users could start investing as low as RM10 with no hidden cost starting from today.