Spicy options at these banana leaf restaurants

Achi’s banana leaf side dishes are truly tasty, each one packed with bold, satisfying flavours. – PICS BY ADIB RAWI/THESUN

BANANA leaf meals are a tradition deeply rooted in South Indian culture, where rice, curries and an array of vegetables are served on a fresh banana leaf. The beauty of this practice lies in its authenticity and the joy of eating with hands, which is believed to enhance the flavours of the meal. While banana leaf dining is widely enjoyed across Malaysia, here are three new spots that is garnering positive feedback. Achi Ayahdorai For filmmaker-turned-restaurateur Kavi Nanthan, food was always a family affair. With a stable income from filmmaking, he ventured into the food business to take advantage of his mother’s exceptional cooking skills, especially her gift in creating home-style comfort food.

Achi was born from this vision, offering banana leaf meals that bridge the gap between street authenticity of a stall and an upmarket setting of a restaurant. Achi’s innovation lies in its ever-changing vegetable selection, with new options introduced every two days to keep the menu fresh. Customers are treated to a fulfilling meal at just RM12.90, complete with ten condiments and free refills. The dinner menu takes inspiration from Penang’s rich food culture, offering highly aromatic dishes that Kavi has had a hand in concocting.

With locations from Cheras to Petaling Jaya’s bustling food hubs, Achi’s flagship branch in Seapark offers affordability but faces challenges such as limited parking and space constraints. Reservations are necessary for birthdays and private events, making it a sought-after venue for small gatherings. Kavi advises aspiring restaurateurs to remain open to improvement and avoid the illusion of instant success. He emphasises the importance of securing at least a year’s worth of funds to maintain cash flow, as visibility takes time, often requiring one to two years before seeing significant returns. He also highlights the crucial role of social media and key opinion leaders in marketing, helping to attract customers and build a loyal following.

Chennai Express restaurant Located in Bukit Jalil, Chennai Express is where Indian authenticity meets Malaysian palates. Co-founded by Mohammad Raj, who hails from Goa, the restaurant offers a menu that fuses traditional recipes with flavours tailored to suit local tastes. The restaurant prides itself on its homely and friendly atmosphere, offering a dining experience that is comforting and familiar.

With a mix demographic of diners, the restaurant has fine-tuned its curries and spice levels to cater to Malaysian preferences while maintaining the heart of Indian flavours. The banana leaf set meal starts at RM11.90, featuring three vegetables, four rotating curry options and an extensive selection of North Indian side dishes. Challenges such as unpredictable peak hours and the first-floor location have been hurdles, but the restaurant ensures quality is maintained by preparing fresh meals twice a day. Looking ahead, the owner remains committed to focusing on quality over quantity, ensuring high food standards while exploring long-term expansion through franchising – all while staying true to its culinary roots.

Raj advises those looking to start a restaurant, the key lies in understanding the local dining culture and habits, as well as building strong connections with the community to cater to their preferences. It is also essential to adapt Indian dishes to suit the Malaysian palate while maintaining authenticity, creating a balance between tradition and local taste preferences.

MK Banana Leaf A new kid on the banana leaf block, MK Banana Leaf in SS15 is already creating buzz for its authentic flavours, solid culinary foundation and unbeatable value. Founded by Karthik Balakrishnan, who began his journey in catering before working at Kenny Rogers and later in hotels, MK is his first foray into banana leaf dining despite already owning ten restaurants. Partnering with Muniyandi Kannan, also from a catering background, the two joined forces over a shared vision – offering true South Indian food with a modern twist. MK was born from the desire to go beyond the typical mamak-style fare, bringing in experienced chefs from India and elevating the banana leaf experience through real ingredients and consistent quality.

Why SS15? According to Karthik, it is all about the vibrant community, accessibility and the need for proper Indian cuisine in an area saturated with Western dining options. The restaurant’s warm reception is built on trust, experience and confidence, reflected in glowing reviews and repeat customers. MK’s banana leaf set is priced at a very reasonable RM9.90, featuring three vegetables, four curry choices, dessert and free refills. Bestsellers include their rich chicken varuvel and flavour-packed briyani, showcasing the team’s mastery of spice and depth.