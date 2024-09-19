Mobile phone ban proposal for KLIA counter immigration officers – Azam Baki

PUTRAJAYA: It has been proposed that Immigration officers stationed at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 should be prohibited from using mobile phones while on duty to prevent a recurrence of ‘counter setting’ syndicates, which allow foreign nationals to enter the country through ‘special counter lanes’.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Chief Commissioner, Tan Sri Azam Baki, said this is among the suggested key improvements the Immigration Department must implement, adding that there is also a need for alternative communication systems during working hours, ensuring that immigration officers, including supervisors, do not carry their mobile phones while on duty to avoid being contacted by external parties.

In addition, Azam said the MACC has recommended that the schedule for assigning officers at the counters be finalised only after the officers have reported for duty and are already in the counter zone, with the assignments being managed by a separate party.

“There are numerous areas that the Immigration Department needs to address, including officer selection, work procedures and methods for tackling corruption.

“The Governance Investigation Division (BPT) will carry out a two-month investigation into the entire work process and submit its recommendations to the Immigration Department and the Ministry of Home Affairs for comprehensive reforms,” he said during a special press conference today.