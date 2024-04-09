MOE consults experts to ensure accuracy of textbook facts - Wong

GERIK: The Ministry of Education (MOE) has a panel of experts in their respective fields to ensure that the facts contained in textbooks or educational syllabuses, including the subject of History, are accurate, said Deputy Education Minister Wong Kah Woh.

Wong said that the content of existing textbooks and syllabuses results from consultations between MOE and subject experts.

“The current subject content is solid, and as you know, we will be implementing a new curriculum for schools in 2027. The process of consultation regarding this input is ongoing.

“Everyone has their views, and they can submit them to MOE at any time. We are open to all feedback,“ he told reporters after his official visit to Sekolah Kebangsaan Rancangan Penempatan Semula Banun today.

On Sept 2, the media reported that historians expressed dissatisfaction and frustration with the local History textbooks, which have not been updated despite numerous records and sources proving their inaccuracies.

On the teacher shortage issue, Wong said that cooperation between MOE and the Education Service Commission (SPP) is ongoing to address the need for more teachers, including through placements or recruitment by SPP.

He added that the shortage of teachers is one of the human resource issues that MOE is taking very seriously.

“Last year alone, we were allocated 20,000 teachers recruited by SPP and placed in their respective schools. We also expect a new placement from PISMP (Bachelor of Teaching Degree programme) graduates to be completed by the end of this month or early October.

“This effort is carried out continuously, and we will ensure that the issue of teachers is resolved,“ he said.