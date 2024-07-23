MOH will ensure Orang Asli always receive quality healthcare - Dzulkefly

GOMBAK: Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad emphasised that the Ministry of Health (MOH) will ensure that the Orang Asli community always receive quality healthcare services, to guarantee the health and well-being of all citizens,

He stated that this aligns with the Hospital Orang Asli’s slogan, “Healthy Orang Asli Community, Prosperous Orang Asli Community.”

“Therefore, I pray that the Hospital Orang Asli, Gombak (HOAG) will become a model healthcare facility, in tandem with all other health facilities nationwide.

“This will undoubtedly require the cooperation of all parties, be it government or the private sector, in line with the whole-of-nation approach that is the cornerstone of the Agenda Nasional Malaysia Sihat (ANMS),” he said in a speech during the visit of the Queen of Malaysia, Her Majesty Raja Zarith Sofiah to HOAG today.

Her Majesty’s visit is part of the events commemorating the installation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia.

Earlier, Her Majesty attended a briefing by MOH deputy secretary-general (Finance), Datuk Seri Norazman Ayob.

Also present were the Communications Minister, who chaired the Special Committee for the King’s Installations, Fahmi Fadzil, and his wife, Azrina Puteri Mohamed Mahyuddin.

In his briefing, Norazman stated that HOAG is one of the few Indigenous Hospitals in the world and the only Orang Asli hospital in Malaysia.

The hospital was established to provide healthcare services to the Orang Asli community in Peninsular Malaysia, covering Kedah, Perak, Selangor, Negeri Sembilan, Melaka, Johor, Pahang, Terengganu, and Kelantan.

He added that over the two years from 2022 to 2023, HOAG has admitted 1,434 Orang Asli patients.

Meanwhile, 12,153 patients received treatment at the Outpatient Unit, and 3,348 patients at the Dental Clinic.

The non-specialist hospital with a 61-bed capacity offers services in Medicine, Public Health, Dentistry, and Pharmacy.

Originally built as the “Rumah Sakit Orang Asli” in 1960 specifically for the Orang Asli community in Peninsular Malaysia, it was renamed the Hospital Orang Asli in 1972.

In 2012, the MOH took over the hospital from the Department of Orang Asli Development, and maintained it as a national referral centre for the community, providing comprehensive and holistic healthcare and medical services.

Earlier, Her Majesty arrived accompanied by the Prime Minister’s wife, Datuk Seri Dr. Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, and the Selangor Menteri Besar’s wife Datin Seri Masdiana Muhamad.

During the event, Her Majesty graciously presented a donation cheque for the sum of RM30,000 to HOAG director, Dr. Izandis Mohamad Sayed.