KOTA BHARU: Deputy Kelantan Police Chief Mohd Ali Tamby has been appointed the Acting Kelantan Police Chief, effective today.

He replaced Datuk Muhamad Zaki Harun, who has retired.

The handing over of duty was held at the Kelantan Police Contingent Headquarters today and witnessed by Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husin.

Meanwhile, Razarudin, in his speech, thanked Muhamad Zaki for his service and contributions to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM).