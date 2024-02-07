MOHE prepares comprehensive plan to empower TVET

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) is developing a comprehensive plan to enhance Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) through the Polytechnic Transformation Programme 2023-2035 and the Malaysian Technical University Network (MTUN) Advanced TVET 2030 initiative.

Deputy Higher Education Minister Datuk Mustapha Sakmud said that this strategic planning aims to expand opportunities for students of diverse backgrounds to pursue studies in TVET fields.

“The Polytechnic Transformation Programme 2023-2035 aims to position polytechnics in the country as leading competitive TVET institutions by 2035, with the goal of increasing student enrollment in TVET education at these polytechnics,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

He was responding to a query from Mohd Misbahul Munir Masduki (PN-Parit Buntar) about the government’s initiatives to enhance educational opportunities for students from various ethnicities in the TVET sector.

Mustapha further elaborated that the MTUN Advanced TVET 2030 initiative aims to strengthen MOHE TVET education by nurturing technical skills, soft skills, and entrepreneurship within the Malaysian Technical University Network (MTUN).