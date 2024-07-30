MOHE recognises need for more teaching staff in polytechnic, community colleges

NILAI: The Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE) recognises the need to increase the number of teaching staff under the Department of Polytechnic Education and Community Colleges (JPPKK) nationwide, said Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

He said this addition is essential to overcoming the lack of teaching staff while taking into account several new fields that will be introduced at the institutions, including artificial intelligence (AI).

“This will be taken into consideration in the preparation of the Malaysia Higher Education Blueprint. Currently, there are over 10,000 polytechnic and community college teaching staff.

“So we feel that there is a need for that addition because there are new fields to be introduced. We cannot transfer old teaching staff there (to teach new subjects), all that will be taken into account,” he told reporters here today.

He was met after the Karisma: Pemikir MADANI Series 2 National Young Leadership Programme attended by over 100 young lecturers from all polytechnics and community colleges.

In the meantime, Zambry believes that recruiting more teaching staff with Master’s degrees or Doctor of Philosophy (PhD) is necessary to keep up with the latest advancements in the education field.

“I want to see that polytechnics or community colleges are not only staffed by university graduates. They may have experience, but we must also improve the quality of education. I aim to elevate the dignity of this sector by ensuring a quality educational experience,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said all parties are welcome to express views and opinions to improve the Malaysia Higher Education Blueprint 2026-2035, which is currently being drafted.

He said the blueprint encompasses input from notable figures, educators, local experts and stakeholders in the field of education.

Zambry was previously reported to have said that the blueprint, which is expected to be completed by year-end to replace the current blueprint which expires next year, will outline the direction of the country’s higher education for the next 10 years.

Regarding today’s programme, he said it aims to foster the foundation of leadership among young academics through dialogue and sharing sessions and to strengthen leadership competencies among young people in the higher education sector.