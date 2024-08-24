MOSTI to launch AIGE framework next month

SEGAMAT: The framework for the Artificial Intelligence Governance and Ethics Code (AIGE) will be launched on Sept 19, announced Minister of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI), Chang Lih Kang.

He emphasised that the framework, which will be launched by Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof, will provide the guidelines and regulations that stakeholders across all sectors must adhere to.

“We have already prepared a draft of the AIGE to regulate the use of AI technology, which is in its final stages,” he told reporters after the launch of the MOSTI 2024 MADANI Village Adoption programme at Masjid Jamek Kampung Tekam Pogoh 3 today.

He noted that there have been numerous complaints regarding the misuse of AI, particularly by scammers exploiting the technology for profit, and there are also other negative impacts on society.

“That’s why it’s crucial to have a framework in place to ensure that this technology is properly regulated,“ he said.

In June, Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil said that the government recognises the need to establish a regulatory framework to address ethical challenges in AI technology.

As a result, he said the AIGE, overseen by MOSTI, is essential in providing a framework that emphasises the responsibility of all parties.