MOT hopes My50 initiative will be extended in Budget 2025

KUALA LUMPUR: The Ministry of Transport hopes the My50 initiative will be continued next year through the 2025 Budget, which will be presented in October.

Transport Minister Anthony Loke highlighted the importance of the initiative, particularly in the Klang Valley, as it facilitates affordable public transport for users and helps alleviate traffic congestion.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in allocations, such as the My50 initiative, which was raised from RM100 million to RM200 million in last year’s budget. I hope this initiative will be sustained next year,“ Loke said.

He also expressed pride in the rising number of My50 users, which now exceeds 200,000 per month.

“Rail users in the Klang Valley now average nearly 900,000 daily, and when combined with bus services, we see over 1.1 million riders each day,“ he said during a press conference after the Signing Ceremony of the Parking Space Sale Agreement between Malaysia Rapid Transit System (MRTS) and Coronade Properties Sdn Bhd.

Loke emphasised the need for ongoing efforts to enhance the public transportation system, aiming to increase accessibility for more city residents, particularly in the Klang Valley

He said improvements are still required to address traffic congestion issues in the Klang Valley.

“I hope the Ministry of Finance will consider the various initiatives and projects we have proposed,“ he said.

The My50 initiative offers an unlimited travel pass for RM50 per month, providing access to rail and bus services operated by Prasarana in the Klang Valley.