MOTAC implements various strategies for Visit Malaysia 2026 campaign

KUALA LUMPUR: The Tourism, Arts and Culture Ministry (MOTAC) has implemented and will continue to execute various strategies to ensure the success of the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026) campaign, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Minister Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan said this includes holding engagement sessions and collaborating with various relevant ministries, state governments, local authorities and non-governmental organisations in the tourism and cultural industries.

“We also continue to strengthen partnerships with ministries, state governments and industry players through six main clusters: land transport, air transport, tourism associations, special interest tourism, accommodation and culture,” he said.

He was responding to a question from Teresa Kok Suh Sim (PH-Seputeh) about the ministry’s strategies and preparations for the VM2026 campaign, as well as the obstacles and issues faced.

Khairul Firdaus said that through MOTAC’s strategies and efforts, Malaysia recorded 7.56 million foreign tourist arrivals from January to April this year, compared to 5.93 million in the same period last year.

“This clearly shows that the strategies we have implemented are yielding positive results,” he said.