MOTAC reminds people to be wary of advertisement tender offer

PUTRAJAYA: Members of the public are advised to check the status of any suspicious advertisement tender offer or quotation with the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) or the nearest state MOTAC office before taking action involving financial transactions.

In a statement today, MOTAC reminds the public not to be easily deceived and to be alert to any fake calls or SMS received from irresponsible parties.

According to the statement, MOTAC has received complaints and inquiries from supplier companies where irresponsible and unknown parties have issued fake government order letters to third parties for supplying and delivering food and drinks for the Sabah MOTAC office.

“MOTAC takes this complaint seriously and confirms that it has never issued any instructions without following the financial management procedures and procedures that have been set at the headquarters or state level,“ according to the statement.

Therefore, the public is urged not to easily trust any unknown individual and disclose personal information.

“If there is any doubt, please report this matter immediately to the Royal Malaysian Police or the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission for further action,“ it said.