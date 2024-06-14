Motorcyclist killed in three-vehicle collision at Johor Bahru intersection

PETALING JAYA: A motorcyclist died in a three-vehicle accident this morning on Jalan Ungku Mohsin, Johor Bahru, involving a car and a lorry.

According to Harian Metro, South Johor Bahru district police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said the victim, a man in his 20s, was travelling from the city centre towards Tampoi when he collided with the rear of a car that had stopped at a red traffic light in the middle lane.

“The impact caused the victim to fall into the right lane, where he was fatally run over by a lorry,“ he was quoted as saying.

The victim succumbed to severe head injuries at the scene while both drivers of the car and the lorry, both in their 40s, escaped uninjured.

Police are investigating the incident under Section 41 of the Road Transport Act 1987.