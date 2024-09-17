Mr Malaysia contestant confirmed positive for doping - ADAMAS

KUALA LUMPUR: The Anti-Doping Agency of Malaysia (ADAMAS) confirmed a bodybuilding athlete who participated in the 53rd National Bodybuilding Championship @ Mr. Malaysia 2024 in Johor Bahru, last month, tested positive for doping.

ADAMAS in a statement today said the analysis results showed the presence of prohibited substances in the athletes’ samples including stanozolol and its metabolites such as stanozolol-1´N-glucuronide and 16β-hydroxy-stanozolol.

According to ADAMAS, the prohibited substance belongs to category S1.1 - anabolic androgenic steroids (AAS) based on the Prohibited List (The Prohibited List 2024) of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

“The process of doping control testing and sample analysis is valid and meets the 2021 ADAMAS Anti-Doping Regulations as well as international standards.

“The athletes involved have been informed of the results of the analysis and given the opportunity to apply for analysis on the B sample if required,“ according to the statement.

Therefore, ADAMAS said the athlete has also been suspended temporarily from participating in any tournament or competition until the hearing process is completed and the final result is announced.

The agency also said that the process of handling the case will be conducted transparently in accordance with the 2021 ADAMAS Anti-Doping Regulations and the International Standard for Results Management (ISRM) in force, including the athlete’s right to go through a fair hearing process based on the principles enshrined in the World Anti-Doping Code 2021.