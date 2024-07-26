Muda Dam water level plummets amidst drought

SIK: The water level of Tasik Gubir at the Muda Dam, near here, has receded drastically.

Checks by Bernama at the lake area today also found that inland fishermen’s boats had to be moored far from their original spots, which have now become dry land.

According to fisherman, Mohd Yusof Syafaie, 67, the drop in the lake’s water level is considered normal, especially during the dry season and due to water release from the dam.

“It is common for the water level to drop during the dry season and when water is released by MADA (Muda Agricultural Development Authority) for agriculture, as the dam is intended for water storage.

“But this year, it has been somewhat drastic, causing the lake to become shallow,” he said when met here today.

However, it is also a blessing in disguise as the drop in water level helps fishermen achieve higher catches in shallow water.

Mohd Yusof said when the water level is high, fishermen usually have to move their nets more frequently around the lake to get a good catch.

“But now, just a few hours is enough to get a substantial catch; there’s no need to wait until evening,” said Mohd Yusof, who has been fishing in the lake for 30 years.

His catch is sold to middlemen, earning him an income of around RM80 daily.

Another fisherman, Mohd Azni Tajudin, 41, said although shallow water makes fishing activities easier, it also limits the areas where fishing boats can navigate.

“If the area is too shallow, we can’t go there; we need to head to deeper areas where the boat can pass, so we can’t go too far for fear of the boat getting stuck,” he said.

Yesterday, MADA informed that the water level at Muda Dam, one of the key dams in the state for agriculture and domestic use, stood at 9.96 per cent.

The other two dams managed by MADA, Pedu Dam and Ahning Dam, recorded water levels of 43.1 per cent and 83.07 per cent, respectively.