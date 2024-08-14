Muhammad Yunus assures to protect the rights of all Bangladeshis, including minorities - PM Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: Chief Advisor for the Interim Government of Bangladesh Prof Muhammad Yunus has given his assurance to protecting the rights of all Bangladeshis including minorities, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Pleased with the assurance, Anwar said he also assured Muhammad Yunus that Malaysia stands ready to help the interim government in rebuilding and restoring peace and security in Bangladesh.

“Yesterday I made a phone call to my old friend, Prof Muhammad Yunus to congratulate him personally on his recent appointment as the Chief Advisor for the Interim Government of Bangladesh.

“Prof Muhammad Yunus has long-standing good ties with Malaysia. Thus, I assured him that Malaysia stands ready to help and support the interim government in rebuilding and restoring peace and security in Bangladesh,” Anwar said in his Facebook post today.

The Prime Minister said Muhammad Yunus also has invited him to undertake a short visit to Bangladesh as soon as possible to further strengthen the brotherly relationship between the two countries.

The 84-year-old Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took the oath of office on Thursday (Aug 8) to lead a 17-member transitional government in Bangladesh.

This development followed weeks of protests that led to the fall of Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s Awami League government.