RM42m allocated to empower Indian community

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has approved RM42.25 million to support the Indian community through education, digital access and poverty eradication programmes under the Madani framework, said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

He said the allocation, announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Thursday, reflects the Unity government’s commitment to ensuring equitable opportunities and social inclusion across all communities.

“These initiatives are part of our continuous efforts to assist the Indian community through education, technology and community empowerment,” Gobind said at the Madani Deepavali Open House held at KL Sentral yesterday.

He said the allocation includes RM8 million for the Kalvi Madani free tuition programme to benefit students in 200 Tamil national-type schools, the Peranti Siswa laptop distribution initiative and school repair and maintenance works under the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit.

Gobind said RM3.5 million has been channelled through Bank Simpanan Nasional for the Hardcore Poverty Eradication Programme while RM20 million was allocated under the Dharma Madani initiative to empower houses of worship to serve as community and cultural hubs.

“These programmes ensure that the light of opportunity reaches those who need it most, through education, technology and social empowerment.

“As the nation progresses into the digital age, we must ensure that technology connects us, not separates us. No one should be left behind because of where they live or what their background is.”

Gobind said the government’s digitalisation drive is guided by values of trust, responsibility and collective wellbeing.

“The government is committed to digitalising public services, strengthening digital trust, protecting citizens’ data and enhancing cybersecurity.

“Every step we take must ensure that technological progress goes hand in hand with human values and shared prosperity.”

He said the allocations underscore the Madani government’s holistic approach to development, one that balances economic progress with inclusivity, equity and social cohesion.