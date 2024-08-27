Muhyiddin pleads not guilty to sedition charge over 3R remarks

GUA MUSANG: Former Prime Minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of making seditious remarks during the campaign for the Nenggiri state by-election in Kelantan recently.

Muhyiddin, 77, made the plea before Judge Nik Mohd Tarmizie Nik Mohd Shukri.

According to the charge, Muhyiddin, who is also Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, was alleged to have uttered the seditious remarks in an open area near Dewan Semai Bakti Felda Perasu here between 10.30 pm and 11.50 pm last Aug 14.

The alleged seditious remark was over his claim of not being invited by the Yang di-Pertuan Agong to take the oath as Prime Minister after the 15th General Election despite getting the support of 115 out of 222 Members of Parliament then.

The charge was framed under Section 4(1)(b) of the Sedition Act 1948 which provides a fine not exceeding RM5,000 or imprisonment for up to three years, or both if found guilty.

Muhyiddin was allowed bail of RM5,000 with one surety and the court set Nov 4 for mention.

The prosecution was conducted by six deputy public prosecutors led by Datuk Umar Saifuddin Jaafar, while Muhyiddin was represented by five lawyers, namely Amer Hamzah Arshad, Chetan Jethwani, Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan, Mohd Nasir Abdullah and Mariana Mat Kudin.