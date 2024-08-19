Muhyiddin’s 3R remarks: Let the authorities handle it - Mohamed Khaled

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO views seriously the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang, Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah’s decree for police the take firm action against Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin for allegedly touching on the 3R issue (race, religion, royalty) while campaigning in the Nenggiri state by-election recently.

UMNO vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin, however, said the party would leave it to the authorities to handle the issue.

“I’m sure with such a decree, the relevant authorities will also give serious consideration to appropriate action that needs to be taken,” said Mohamed Khaled, who is also Defence Minister, after launching the Ministry of Defence (MINDEF) Fly the Jalur Gemilang campaign in conjunction with the National Month celebration here today.

In a statement earlier, Tengku Hassanal wants police to take firm action against Muhyiddin for allegedly touching on the 3R issue while campaigning in the Nenggiri state by-election.

Tengku Hassanal also expressed his anger and disappointment with the action of the Perikatan Nasional (PN) chairman, who he said deliberately questioned the duties and role of the Sultan of Pahang, Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah, when he was the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong.