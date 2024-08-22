Muhyiddin submits 115 MP declarations to police

KUALA LUMPUR: Former prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin has handed to police documents in connection with investigations into the controversial statements in his speech during the Nenggiri by-election campaign recently, which allegedly raised 3R issues (race, religion, royalty).

Among the documents were statutory declarations (SD) from 115 MPs purportedly backing him as prime minister after the 15th general election (GE15) held on Nov 19, 2022.

In a statement to the media, he said 114 SD were submitted to Istana Negara on Nov 21, 2022, before a 2pm deadline set by the palace, and an additional one was submitted the next day.

In addition to the SD, Muhyiddin also submitted to police a letter from the King’s private secretary at the time, Nazim Alim, confirming the receipt of the SD.

In addition, the Perikatan Nasional chairman also submitted two letters from then Dewan Rakyat speaker Tan Sri Azhar Azizan Harun, dated Nov 20, 2022, conveying the King’s instructions for MPs with majority support to submit the relevant SD from other MPs.

“I have provided all the necessary documents and explanation to assist in this investigation. I trust the police will conduct their probe justly, in accordance with the law,” Muhyiddin said.

He spent about an hour at his office at the Malaysian Investment Development Authority headquarters with police, during which his statement over his speech in Nenggiri was recorded.

In his speech, Muhyiddin allegedly questioned why he was not chosen by former King Al-Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah to be the prime minister after GE15.

Muhyiddin, who is also Bersatu president, had said he had obtained a simple majority and had the backing of enough MPs to form the government.

On Monday, the Pagoh MP defended his speech, saying it was not intended to insult the monarchy or incite the public, but was factual.

Following Muhyiddin’s speech during the Nenggiri by-election campaign, 30 police reports were lodged against him under Section 4(1) of the Sedition Act, Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act and Section 504 of the Penal Code.

On Monday, the Tengku Mahkota of Pahang Tengku Hassanal Ibrahim Alam Shah expressed anger at Muhyiddin over his remarks and accused him of belittling the former King.

Tengku Hassanal said Muhyiddin had manipulated facts to present a negative narrative to the public by suggesting that Al-Sultan Abdullah acted unfairly during the selection of the 10th prime minister.

“His statement also seems immature, implying that he still cannot accept the fact that he was not appointed as prime minister.

“This statement is also very dangerous as it openly incites the public to lose trust in the Institution of Malay Rulers and divides the people,” he said in a post that was uploaded on his Instagram story @this.7.