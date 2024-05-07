Multiple car windows smashed along Awan Besar LRT station

PETALING JAYA: Several cars parked near the Awan Besar LRT Station had their windows shattered, affecting at least six vehicles.

According to New Straits Times, Cheras district police chief Assistant Commissioner Ravindar Singh stated that reports on the incidents started coming in around 9.20am on July 2.

“We received reports from six people,“ he said.

“Checks revealed the vehicles were parked there at around 3pm on July 1.”

He stated that the vehicle owners only discovered the shattered windows the following day.

“The suspect is still at large.”

“The case is being investigated as committing mischief and causing damage,“ he said asserting that they would not tolerate anyone intentionally breaking the law.

He assured that stringent measures would be implemented to ensure the community remains peaceful and calm.

Individuals with relevant information can contact the Cheras police hotline at 03-9284 5050 or 03-9284 5051 or the Kuala Lumpur police hotline at 03-2115 9999.