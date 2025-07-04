Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota’s wake set in Portugal after tragic crash

MOURNERS will gather in Portugal on Friday morning to pay respects to Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Silva, who died in a car crash in Spain.

The wake will be held at Capela da Ressurreicao before their funeral on Saturday at Igreja Matriz de Gondomar.

The 28-year-old Jota, married just 11 days before the accident, was traveling in a Lamborghini that veered off the road and caught fire on the A-52 near Zamora.

Authorities suspect a tyre blowout caused the crash, with possible speeding under investigation.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot expressed deep sorrow, calling Jota “a loved one to all of us.”

He praised the forward’s dedication, saying, “The essence of what a Liverpool player should be.” The club opened condolence books at Anfield and online, with flags at half-mast.

Portugal’s football federation described the loss as “irreparable,“ while Cristiano Ronaldo shared heartfelt condolences on Instagram, saying, “We will all miss you.”

Jota, part of Liverpool’s 2024/25 Premier League-winning squad, leaves behind his wife Rute Cardoso and three children.

The couple recently shared wedding footage captioned, “A day we will never forget.” - Bernama/dpa