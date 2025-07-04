Indonesia’s FM to attend ASEAN meetings in Kuala Lumpur

KUALA LUMPUR: Indonesia’s Foreign Minister Sugiono will participate in the 58th ASEAN Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (AMM) and related engagements in Kuala Lumpur next week. The meetings, scheduled from July 8 to 11, will focus on regional and global developments affecting Southeast Asia.

Indonesia’s Foreign Ministry Director-General for ASEAN Cooperation, Siddharto Suryodhipuro, confirmed Sugiono’s attendance, highlighting the importance of the discussions. “The AMM is an opportunity for Southeast Asia to address regional and global developments. Given the current dynamics in international politics, the ministers will discuss a range of issues, including those affecting Southeast Asia and global situations impacting the region,” he said.

Sugiono is also set to co-chair the ASEAN-Australia meeting, reflecting Indonesia’s role as ASEAN’s coordinator for relations with Australia. Malaysia, hosting the event, currently holds the ASEAN chairmanship for 2025, marking its fifth leadership term since 1977.

ASEAN’s 10 member states—Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam—will be represented. Additionally, Sugiono is expected to attend the Conference on Cooperation Among East Asian Countries for Palestinian Development (CEAPAD).

Siddharto emphasised Indonesia’s commitment to regional stability. “With Sugiono’s active participation, it reflects Indonesia’s continued commitment to ASEAN and its efforts to promote a peaceful, stable and prosperous Southeast Asia in line with national interests,” he said. - Bernama