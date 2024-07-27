Muslims advised to avoid seeking advice from bomoh

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims are advised to avoid seeking advice and placing hope in bomoh (medicine man), as it may affect their faith.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar said Muslims should place all their hopes and dependence on Allah SWT.

“We aim to create a MADANI society where Muslims place all their hopes and dependence on Allah SWT, without needing intermediaries for seeking help. Allah is the only one to turn to in times of hardship.

“Avoid seeking advice and placing hope in bomoh, as it can lead to issues of faith and may cause one to fall into acts of syirik (polytheism),” he said after launching the Program Santuni Madani: Mini Karnival Kampung Angkat MADANI at Sultan Sulaiman Club, Kampung Baru here today.

Also present was Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Dr Zaliha Mustafa.

Mohd Na’im was commenting on the issue of bomoh allegedly being the cause of a bullying case that led to the death of a Universiti Pertahanan Nasional Malaysia (UPNM) student, Zulfarhan Osman Zulkarnain, seven years ago.