Muslims in Malaysia to celebrate Aidiladha on June 17

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in Malaysia will celebrate Aidiladha on June 17, according to the assistant secretary of the Conference of Rulers, Datuk Mohd Aseral Jusman.

In an announcement broadcast on Radio Televisyen Malaysia (RTM) tonight, he also declared that 1 Zulhijjah 1445 Hijrah will be tomorrow.

“To fulfill the command of His Majesty the Yang di-Pertuan Agong, after being approved by Their Royal Highnesses the Rulers, I, on behalf of the Keeper of the Rulers’ Seal of Malaysia, hereby declare that 1 Zulhijjah 1445 Hijrah will be on June 8, 2024.

“Therefore, Hari Raya Korban (10 Zulhijjah) for all states in Malaysia will be on Monday, June 17, 2024,“ he said.