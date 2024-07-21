Myanmar man fined RM5,000 for bribery

KUALA TERENGGANU: A Myanmar labourer was fined RM5,000 by the Sessions Court here today for offering RM250 to a police officer to not take action against him for engaging in second-hand business without a licence.

Judge Norashima Khalid meted out the fine on Mohammad Shakir Mohammad Zokoria (repeat: Zokoria), 27, who pleaded guilty to the charge. He paid the fine.

He was charged with offering the bribe to an inspector on duty at the Criminal Investigation Division of the Dungun District Police Headquarters, last July 15 at Balai Besar Alor Tempoyak in Dungun.

The bribe was offered as an incentive for the police officer not to arrest him for an offence under Section 6 of the Second-hand Dealers Act 1946.

Prosecuting office Nur Raihan Mohd Yusof, from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented.