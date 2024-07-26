Former minister, MCA veteran Michael Chen dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former Housing and Local Government Minister Tun Michael Chen Wing Sum, who was also former MCA deputy president, died today at the age of 92.

News of his passing was confirmed by MCA president Datuk Dr Wee Ka Siong in his Facebook post tonight.

“Received sad news that Tun Michael Chen, former MCA deputy president, passed away today. His role and contributions to society, MCA and the country will always be remembered,” he said.

Wee noted that Chen played an instrumental role in facilitating bilateral relations between China and Malaysia through the Ping Pong Diplomacy, which led to meaningful progress and cooperation between the two countries.

The Ayer Hitam MP said Chen was a veteran who remained loyal to MCA and continued attending the party’s programmes despite his deteriorating health.

“Although grieving, party members should continue his legacy and struggle. Tun Michael’s determination regarding development and unity will continue to inspire us, especially party members. Condolences to his family,” he said.

In 1964, Chen was appointed as Parliamentary Secretary to then Deputy Prime Minister Tun Abdul Razak Hussein before being made Minister of Special Functions in charge of Nuclear Energy Research and Environment in 1973.

The following year, he was appointed as Housing and Local Government Minister, a post he held for five years.

Chen was appointed as a senator in 1997 and served as the Dewan Negara President from 2000 to 2003.