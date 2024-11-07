MyDigital ID records 465,924 registered users including civil servants as of July 10 - Gobind

KUALA LUMPUR: A total of 465,924 users have registered for MyDigital ID, including civil servants, as of 5.30 pm on July 10 (Wednesday), said Digital Minister Gobind Singh Deo.

To encourage registration among civil servants, MyDigital ID registration kiosks have been placed in 199 branches of the National Registration Department (NRD) and five branches of the National Information Dissemination Centre (NADI) throughout Malaysia, he said.

“Additionally, MIMOS (Berhad) will expand the implementation of MyDigital ID to various demographics, both in urban and rural areas, in phases,” he said during the Minister’s Question Time session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

MIMOS, under the Ministry of Science, Technology, and Innovation (MOSTI) and as the implementing agency for the MyDigital ID Development Project, has collaborated with government agencies such as NRD and NADI under the supervision of the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC).

The implementation of MyDigital ID is one of the government’s initiatives to facilitate, streamline, and accelerate online transactions, especially those involving government applications while ensuring the security and confidentiality of individual personal data is protected.

Currently, MyDigital ID is not mandatory for Malaysians; rather, it is an option that will be integrated with various government and private applications.

Gobind said that several government applications have been integrated by the MyDigital ID team, including developing use cases with the Human Resource Management Information System (HRMIS), MySejahtera, and MyJPJ applications.

“Meanwhile, the integration of MyDigital ID with the Central Database Hub (PADU) is currently underway and is expected to be completed in August this year.

“At the same time, discussions for the integration of MyDigital ID with the Touch ‘n Go, the Employees Provident Fund (EPF) i-Akaun, the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), and the banking sector have already begun,” he said.

He added that the MyDigital ID team had previously held discussions and engagement sessions with Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), banking service providers, and related stakeholders to accelerate and expand the use of MyDigital ID in the banking and financial sector.

He also expressed confidence that the integration of MyDigital ID with major applications such as MyJPJ, PADU, and other government and private applications will increase the number of MyDigital ID users.

Gobind said this in response to a question from Young Syefura Othman (PH-Bentong), who wanted to know how many users have registered for MyDigital ID, the government’s strategy to encourage registration among civil servants, and whether the government plans to expand the use of MyDigital ID to the banking and financial sector.