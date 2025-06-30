China defends diplomats after Taiwan VP car ramming claims

BEIJING: China defended its diplomats on Monday after Taiwan accused Beijing’s embassy staff of planning to ram its vice president’s car during an official visit to Europe.

“Chinese diplomats overseas always respect their host country’s laws and regulations,“ Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said.

Taiwan’s top China policy body, the Mainland Affairs Council (MAC), said on Friday that Hsiao Bi-khim’s motorcade was surveilled and followed in a ploy to be rammed during a visit to the Czech Republic in March 2024.

Czech military intelligence spokesman Jan Pejsek told AFP on Sunday that Hsiao was targeted by “persons legalised in diplomatic positions at the Chinese Embassy in Prague”.

He said they tailed her and sought information about Hsiao’s programme and meetings with Czech officials.

China claims Taiwan as its territory and has ramped up the deployment of fighter jets and warships around the self-ruled island in recent years.

In response to the Czech claims, Beijing insisted on Monday that “Taiwan is a part of China and has no so-called vice president”.

“No matter how the DPP authorities try to change things up and seek independence from the outside, and drive a wedge in China’s diplomatic relationships, they will not be able to cover up their sinister plot and their attempt will not succeed,“ Mao said, referring to Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party.