Fahmi checks Malaysia Day 2025 venue in Butterworth for smooth event

BUTTERWORTH: Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil today visited the PICCA@Arena Butterworth Convention Centre, the chosen venue for Malaysia Day 2025, to assess early preparations for the national event.

The celebration, set for Sept 16, will be officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Also attending will be Penang’s Yang Dipertua Negeri Tun Ramli Ngah Talib, Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, and Sarawak Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Fahmi’s inspection focused on ensuring seamless event coordination.

He later convened a meeting with Penang’s Communications Ministry staff and agency representatives at the venue.

Joining him were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Penang state secretary Datuk Zulkifli Long, Bernama CEO Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin, and officials from related departments.

Before concluding his visit, Fahmi tested telecommunications coverage quality using the MCMC Nexus app during a bus ride to the National Information Dissemination Centres (NADI) in Kubang Semang, Bukit Mertajam.