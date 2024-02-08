MyDigital ID rolls out online registration method via mobile app

KUALA LUMPUR: MyDigital ID, a trusted identity management and authentication platform by MyDigital ID Sdn Bhd, announced the online registration mode of MyDigital ID via its mobile application for all Malaysians today.

MyDigital ID said that Malaysians only need to download the MyDigital ID app via the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on their respective smartphones and begin their registration process without the need of visiting any kiosks thanks to its online registration system.

“After signing up for MyDigital ID, Malaysians no longer need to log in into different platforms using different passwords, where only one verification system is needed for apps and portals to log in.

“In addition, through MyDigital ID’s current integration with MyJPJ, users who are registered with MyDigital ID will no longer need to perform another biometric verification at any JPJ counters,” the company said.

Besides MyJPJ, the MyDigital ID system is also integrated with several government applications such as the Human Resources Management Information System (HRMIS) Mobile, MySejahtera, and MyGov portal, with more government services being integrated in the near future.

Meanwhile MyDigital ID Sdn Bhd chief executive officer (CEO) Mohd Mirza Mohamed Noor described the online registration method as another milestone achieved by the company and the country towards achieving secure and seamless digital identity solutions.

“What sets MyDigital ID apart from the existing sign up systems is that users are protected from online fraud and identity theft thanks to the MyDigital ID certificate, as it is pegged onto the user’s personal device upon successful registration,” he said, adding that the company does not store any biometric data of its users, nor does it collect, monitor or store personal data,

He also pointed out that the system ensures users do not have more than one digital identity as a safety measure.

“The MyDigital ID system would be used to verify a user’s identity for logging in to government platforms and transactions, and data would not be collected.

“The system only compares the information contained within a MyKad and a user’s fingerprint or facial features against existing data held by government agencies such as the National Registration Department (NRD) during the registration process,” he said.

First announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim in November last year, MyDigital ID is recognised nationally as a trusted form of digital identification management, providing secure authentication for online transactions and addressing vulnerabilities present in the existing online identity verification system.

Since then, MyDigital ID registration kiosks have been placed at 200 NRD branches, eight National Information Dissemination Centre branches and 357 Tealive outlets throughout the country and to date over 600,000 Malaysians have registered with MyDigital ID.

For further information on MyDigital ID, please visit www.digital-id.my.