MYJalan campaign: KKR’S manifestation of providing safe, comfortable road infrastructure

KUALA LUMPUR: The hole in the road may only be palm-sized, but if the road is not well-maintained, the damaged roads can cause accidents that can result in loss of life or permanent disability.

Public Works Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi said the issue of road users’ safety cannot be taken lightly and the matter has been a priority since he helmed the ministry.

He said efforts to repair and maintain road infrastructure and street furniture must be done promptly because it is a matter that not only involves cost but more importantly, human lives.

Today marks the first anniversary of a significant historic moment for the Ministry of Works (KKR) when it launched the ‘MYJalan’ campaign which aims to maintain road infrastructure, ensuring safety and providing comfort to the public.

Nanta said MYJalan, developed by the ministry’s team, with support from agencies such as the Public Works Department (JKR), the Malaysian Highway Authority (LLM), and the Construction Industry Development Board (CIDB) is focused on instilling accountability, educating road users, and enhancing the monitoring and maintenance system, in line with the aspirations of the MADANI Government.

“In August 2023, we brought MYJalan to the Gerik-Jeli East-West Highway (LTB), one of the routes with the most reports of road damage,“ he said when contacted by Bernama.

He said MYJalan has been mobilized nationwide and has been further enhanced with the introduction of the MYJalan complaint application.

This application operates under the ‘No Wrong Door Policy,‘ accepting all complaints related to road infrastructure, he added.

Acknowledging the difficulty of fulfilling the responsibilities, Nanta said that insults, ridicule, and unkind remarks have become ‘companions’ in making the campaign a success.

“Although it is not yet perfect, the hard work of the ministry’s team should be commended. Don’t be discouraged by the criticism; remember that respecting and caring for the people is what truly matters. This is a message I frequently share with all the teams in the ministry and its agencies,” he said.

A year after MYJalan was introduced, during which it received an allocation of RM75.676 million for the upgrading of LTB Gerik-Jeli, the MYJalan campaign also succeeded in increasing the ministry’s allocation in the 2024 Budget, he said.

Overall, KKR received an allocation amounting to RM9.511 billion for 2024, which is a 12.7 per cent increase compared to the RM8.439 billion received in 2023.

Of the total amount, he said, RM1.907 billion was allocated for the maintenance of federal roads in the country.

“Although there is still not enough to maintain the entire federal roads which extend 18,000 kilometres (km), we are trying our best to make full use of this provision to maintain the road infrastructure,“ he said.

Nanta said that through MYJalan, an additional allocation of RM200,000 was given to each of the 115 district engineers for the implementation of minor repair works that required immediate action in their respective supervisory districts.

“This effort is made to empower district engineers who every day have to deal with various minor road damages that do not require high costs. This year through MYJalan, a total of RM113 million was also channelled to repair damaged roads and collapsed slopes due to floods,“ he said.

He said MYJalan also pays attention to the plight and safety of motorcyclists during the rainy season with 119 motorcycle shelters built along highways on the highway and to date, 101 have been completed.

In addition, Nanta said efforts to help G1 to G4 small Bumiputera contractors register with CIDB were also implemented to ensure these small contractors continue to compete healthily in the construction sector with an allocation of RM300 million.

Regarding complaints, Nanta said the MYJalan application has received more than 17,000 complaints and out of that number, 30.18 per cent or 5,178 complaints were under the supervision of KKR, with 4,772 complaints resolved.

“Going forward, the ministry has a more aggressive plan to ensure that the objectives of the implementation of MYJalan can be achieved with the main focus of strengthening cooperation between the ministry and other government agencies in dealing with the problem of road infrastructure complaints.

“This complaint application will also be standardised to make it more convenient for users. I appreciate every criticism and remark shared by users of this application,“ he said.

He also hoped that additional allocations could be given to KKR in the 2025 Budget to expand efforts to repair and maintain federal roads nationwide through MYJalan, which is now activated as the KKR’s main programme.