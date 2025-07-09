Bursa Malaysia stays mixed at midafternoon

KUALA LUMPUR: Bursa Malaysia remained mixed at mid-afternoon, as persistent selling in selected heavyweights, led by the financial and industrial products and services counters, limited gains amid mixed regional market performance.

At 3 pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) shed 4.92 points to 1,525.22 from Tuesday’s close of 1,530.14.

The benchmark index had started the day 1.14 points lower at 1,529.0.

However, the broader market was positive with 449 gainers surpassing 411 decliners, while 468 counters remained unchanged, 1,079 were untraded, and nine were suspended.

Turnover stood at 2.20 billion units worth RM1.08 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Tenaga Nasional remained unchanged at RM13.86, while Maybank was one sen lower at RM9.69, Public Bank fell six sen to RM4.28, CIMB dropped five sen to RM6.56, and IHH Healthcare went down three sen to RM6.67.

As for the most active stocks, ACE Market debutant PMCK and Tanco were flat at 22 sen and 89 sen, respectively, NexG added half-a-sen to 44 sen, Malaysian Resources grew 5.5 sen to 56 sen, while Zetrix AI slipped half-a-sen to 96.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slid 12.09 points to 11,456.05, the FBMT 100 Index fell 16.63 points to 11,221.28, and the FBM ACE Index narrowed 1.63 points to 4,470.71, while the FBM Emas Shariah Index went up 19.12 points to 11,451.56 and the FBM 70 Index strengthened 60.81 points to 16,598.71.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index declined 106.28 points to 17,503.64, the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.40 of-a-point to 153.35, the Plantation Index edged down 1.49 points to 7,427.43, and the Energy Index ticked down 0.25 of a point to 733.29. - Bernama