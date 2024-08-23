PETALING JAYA: The Kuala Lumpur Sessions court, today granted Tun Daim Zainuddin’s wife, Toh Puan Na’imah Abdul Khalid temporary release of her passport for her work trip to China.

Na’imah will be obtaining her passport to travel from Wednesday (August 28) until Monday (September 9), as allowed by Sessions court judge Azura Alwi, the New Straits Times reported.

Her application was not objected by the prosecution, deputy public prosecutors Mohamad Fadly Mohd Zamry and Ahmad Feisal Mohd Azmi.

However, Fadly asked for the passport to be returned to the court within 48 hours of her return.

Previously, it was reported that Na’imah’s application was made in a “working capacity”, as quoted, on top of submitting the necessary documents.

Not only that, she was also allowed to travel to Switzerland in June as well as Venice and London in July to attend art exhibitions and meet her lawyer.

The High Court judge Datuk Ahmad Bache previously dismissed her application to permanently recover her passport on March 22.

Following Na’imah’s charge of failing to declare her assets to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) after a notice was issued, she relinquished her passport to the Sessions Court as part of her RM250,000 bail condition, which she was released on one surety.

The assets involved in the charge include Menara Ilham, a residence in Bukit Tunku, a Mercedes Benz EQC400 and 500SL and four freehold plots of land and buildings near Bukit Tunku.

