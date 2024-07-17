National AI Ethics Guidelines to be finalised by year-end

BATU GAJAH: The National Artificial Intelligence (AI) Governance and Ethics Guidelines are being refined and expected to be completed by the end of the year.

National Digital Department director-general Dr Fazidah Abu Bakar said the department is fine-tuning the guidelines because no specific guidelines are available for reference regarding AI.

“We are in the process of drafting guidelines that we currently lack in terms of regulatory and specific references. Therefore, we need to consider all aspects, including platform providers and the public,” she said after officiating the Digital Document Management System (DDMS) 2.0 at the Batu Gajah District Council here today.

Fazidah said the guidelines will focus on ethical integrity and involve all segments of society, adding that they are currently under discussion at the ministerial level.

She was responding to the government’s steps in addressing deepfake issues, which have recently affected several victims, including the nation’s renowned artist Datuk Seri Siti Nurhaliza Tarudin and former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Seri Dr Zulkifli Mohamad Al-Bakri.

Meanwhile, Mohamad Razif said the Batu Gajah District Council is the first local authority in Perak to utilise the DDMS and the third in Malaysia, in line with the government’s initiative to digitalise services.

“On April 17, the DDMS was fully implemented at the Batu Gajah District Council. This system enables online management of records, providing extensive access without time or location limitations.

“In addition, the Batu Gajah District Council received a certificate of appreciation for using the DDMS on June 13, in conjunction with the 2024 International Archives Week celebrations,” he said.

So far, the system has been used by 370 government agencies and is expected to expand to 500 agencies by 2025.

DDMS 2.0 houses 12.3 million records and serves nearly 60,000 active users, who are civil servants.