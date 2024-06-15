National Decarbonisation committee formed to drive low-carbon development - Anwar

KUALA LUMPUR: The government has agreed to establish a National Decarbonisation Committee involving state governments and relevant stakeholders to ensure a balanced and orderly transition to low-carbon development.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, in a Facebook post after chairing the fifth meeting of the National Climate Change Action Council (MTPIN) today, said this transition would be supported by new, more inclusive and comprehensive policies, taking into account the country’s commitments under the Paris Agreement.

“The financial sector has also committed to strengthening the role of financial institutions in supporting the transition to low-carbon development through the Joint Committee on Climate Change,” he said.

“Today’s decisions will form the basis of the country’s stance at international conferences. Regional climate change issues will also be prioritised when Malaysia chairs ASEAN next year,” he said.

MTPIN serves as a discussion platform between the Federal Government and state governments to set policies and directions related to climate change.

Anwar reaffirmed Malaysia’s commitment to achieving net-zero greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions by 2050.

“The government’s primary focus is to accelerate the transition to a low-carbon economy and to protect the people from the increasingly felt impacts of climate change,” he said.

The prime minister also emphasised a multi-dimensional approach involving all parties to integrate climate change into sectoral policies and national development plans.

He expressed confidence that the initiatives decided at the meeting would ensure the country remains progressive in addressing climate change in a holistic and integrated manner, safeguarding future generations.