Wan Junaidi extends condolences to landslide victims’ families

KUCHING: Sarawak Governor Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar, and his wife, Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi, have extended their condolences to the families of the victims of the landslide in Kampung Lereng Bukit, Miri, Sarawak, following the tragic incident early this morning.

In a media statement, Wan Junaidi expressed profound sorrow over the loss of lives and prayed for the victims to be granted peace among the righteous.

“My wife, Toh Puan Datuk Patinggi Fauziah, and I are deeply saddened by this tragedy. Al-Fatihah and our heartfelt sympathies to all the victims who have left us. May their souls be placed among the righteous and martyrs,” he said.

Wan Junaidi also commended the efforts of the rescue teams and relevant authorities for their swift response and effort in managing the situation.

He further stressed the importance of prioritising safety for residents in hilly and elevated areas, urging the authorities to conduct regular inspections and monitoring to prevent similar incidents in the future.